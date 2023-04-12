Report: 49ers held private workout with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The 49ers are doing at least a little bit of homework on the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. Aaron Wilson, an NFL reporter for KPRC 2 in Houston, reported UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a pre-draft workout for San Francisco.

Thompson-Robinson is a super experienced dual-threat signal caller who started 48 of the 50 games he played during his college career, although a handful of those starts were games he didn’t finish.

In his five years with the Bruins he attempted 1,359 passes and threw for 10,710 yards with 88 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. Thompson-Robinson completed more than 63 percent of his throws in college, although that number ticked up over 65 percent in his final two years. He was also a threat on the ground with 1,826 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns on 471 attempts.

He isn’t particularly big at 6-1, 203 pounds, but he has great speed and elusiveness so he’s not typically taking big hits. Thompson-Robinson also has a very good arm that allows him to make some terrific throws on the run. It’s easy to see how a team could be intrigued by his upside.

While the 49ers have a crowded QB room, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they brought in an experienced player to compete for a roster spot with the injuries they’ve had at the position. It also stands to reason they might try to replicate the success they had with Brock Purdy last year. There’s also a chance they bring in a QB who can hold down a roster spot if they lose a QB or move one in the trade market.

Thompson-Robinson isn’t likely to last until late in the seventh round, but he should make it to the later rounds. With three fifth-round picks, one sixth-round choice, and a trio of seventh-round selections, there’ll be ample opportunity for the 49ers to bring in a QB without spending their earlier draft capital.

