Nate Sudfeld didn’t play a down for the 49ers last season. San Francisco, though, re-signed the quarterback Thursday, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Sudfeld received a fully guaranteed one-year, $2 million contract.

Sudfeld, 28, can earn up to $3 million in incentives.

Two other teams were interested in signing Sudfeld, according to Schefter.

The deal indicates the 49ers expect Sudfeld to back up Trey Lance this season. Jimmy Garoppolo is the only other quarterback on the roster, and the team could trade him sooner than later despite his shoulder surgery this week.

Lance, the No. 3 overall choice in 2021, cited Sudfeld as one of his mentors during his rookie season.

Kyle Shanahan likes carrying only two quarterbacks on the 53-player roster. Sudfeld spent most of last season on the practice squad as the third quarterback, but the 49ers did show their appreciation to him by activating him from the practice squad for the NFC Championship Game. Although Sudfeld was inactive, he earned some extra money through the 49ers’ gesture.

Sudfeld entered the league as a sixth-round choice of Washington in 2016. He spent four seasons with the Eagles, where he saw his only career action. Sudfeld has played 69 career snaps in four games and has thrown 37 passes.

Report: 49ers guarantee Nate Sudfeld $2 million to entice him to return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk