Report: 49ers work out four RBs with Mitchell injured originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

While Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss another week with an adductor strain, the 49ers reportedly worked out four running backs on Monday.

The 49ers brought in Duke Johnson, Brian Hill, Jeremy McNichols and Jason Huntley for tryouts, Field Yates of ESPN reported.

With Elijah Mitchell out due to injury, the 49ers worked out four backs:



- Duke Johnson

- Brian Hill

- Jeremy McNichols

- Jason Huntley — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 7, 2023

Johnson has the most NFL experience of the four, having played in every season since 2015, when he was drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns. He played in one game with the Buffalo Bills during the 2022 NFL season and started four games with the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

Hill, meanwhile, didn't play last season but played for the 49ers in 2021 and appeared in three games. In three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons from 2018 to 2020, Hill played in 38 games where he averaged 4.8 yards per carry. McNichols was on the Steelers' injured reserve in 2022, and Huntley was released by Pittsburgh recently after spending last season on the team's practice squad.

Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason, Ty Davis-Price, Khalan Laborn and Ronald Awatt are the other running backs on the 49ers' roster.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast