Report: 49ers finalizing deal with veteran TE Logan Thomas

tommy call
·1 min read

Heading into training camp, the tight end position is one of the few areas where the San Francisco 49ers have some question marks about its depth. However, with the addition of a veteran on Monday, the 49ers answered those questions.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the 49ers are working to finalize a contract with veteran tight end Logan Thomas.

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Thomas is signing a one-year deal.

Thomas, a 10-year NFL veteran who came into the league a quarterback out of Virginia Tech, has played the last four season with the Washington Commanders. In 2020, he posted career-best numbers with 670 yards receiving with six touchdowns.

Last season, the 32-year-old tight end registered 55 receptions to go along with four touchdowns and 496 yards receiving.

Thomas will now join a tight-end room that features George Kittle, Cam Latu, Eric Saubert and Brayden Willis.

