Report: 49ers finalizing deal with former Seahawk Ziggy Ansah

The 49ers are finalizing a one-year deal with veteran DE Ziggy Ansah, per source. Expected to be done this week after Covid protocols. @RapSheet 1st reported Ansah was flying to meet with team for expected signing. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 21, 2020





Once again, the Seattle Seahawks will be facing one of their former players dressed in the red and gold of their biggest rival, the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported early Monday morning that defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who was a free agent entering the 2020 season, would be meeting with the 49ers after the team suffered likely season-ending injuries to defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas on Sunday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN confirmed the news, reporting that the 49ers are finalizing a one-year deal with Ansah that is expected to be completed this week.

Ansah previously met with the 49ers just one week ago, but the two sides could not agree on a deal. Now, however, the team’s pass-rushing depth is suddenly much thinner.

As a member of the Seahawks in 2019, Ansah defended two passes, forced (and recovered) two fumbles, and had eight quarterback hits with two and a half sacks.

