Report: 49ers fear biceps tear for DE Ezekiel Ansah

The 49ers can’t catch a break on the injury front, especially at defensive end. Ezekiel Ansah is believed to have suffered a biceps tear Sunday night according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Head coach Kyle Shanahan in his press conference confirmed a biceps injury that would land Ansah on IR.

Ansah was signed between Weeks 2 and 3 because of injuries for San Francisco at the position. Nick Bosa and Dee Ford are both out which led to the 49ers digging into the free agent pool.

He didn’t record any stats in his two games. A biceps tear could possibly end his season.

The 2013 first-round pick has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He’s played only 20 games the last three years, and since 2013 has only played in 16 games twice.

San Francisco isn’t due to get any defensive end depth back until Week 7 at the earliest when Ronald Blair is eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list, so they could go searching in the free agent market again to see if they can find pass rush help.