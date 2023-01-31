Report: 49ers expect DeMeco Ryans to take Texans job this week

The Houston Texans are precipitously close to having DeMeco Ryans as their sixth full-time coach in franchise history.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the San Francisco 49ers expect their defensive coordinator to be as good as gone this week.

Ryans, a former Houston 2006 second-round linebacker, played 86 career games with the Texans through the 2011 season, earning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year along with two Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro. Former Houston defensive end J.J. Watt gave Ryans his endorsement early in the coaching search.

The former Alabama product finished out his career with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-15. Kyle Shanahan, who was with the Texans in various capacities from 2006-09, gave Ryans his foray into coaching with the 2017 San Francisco 49ers. Ryans was a defensive quality control coach before taking over as inside linebackers coach from 2018-20. For the past two seasons, Ryans has been the defensive coordinator after Robert Saleh took the New York Jets job after the 2020 campaign.

