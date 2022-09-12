Report: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell to miss 2 months with sprained MCL

The San Francisco 49ers will be without Elijah Mitchell until November.

The running back sprained his MCL in the team’s season-opening loss to the Chicago bears on Sunday, and he’s expected to miss about two months recovering, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

49ers’ RB Elijah Mitchell is expected to be sidelined about two months with the sprained MCL that he suffered Sunday at Chicago, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

If Mitchell is out for two months, that means he will miss at least seven games for the 49ers. At best, he could return in time for their Nov. 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mitchell left the 49ers’ 19-10 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field early in the second quarter, and did not return. It’s not clear how he hurt his leg specifically, though a Bears defender rolled onto the back of his legs while he was blocking on the outside for Deebo Samuel — who scored a six-yard touchdown on the play. That was his last play of the game.

Mitchell was also seen taking a hit directly to his knee in the first half. He finished with 41 rushing yards on six carries.

The 24-year-old is in his second season in the league. He ran for a franchise rookie record 963 yards and five touchdowns last season with the 49ers, but only played in 11 games due to multiple injuries. Mitchell missed the preseason this fall, too, due to a hamstring injury.

Despite their early 10-0 lead on a rainy Sunday in Chicago, the Bears rallied back after a pair of touchdown passes from Justin Fields and a 3-yard run from Khalil Herbert to take the nine-point win. Trey Lance finished with 164 yards and one interception, and he was the team’s leading rusher with 54 yards on 13 carries.