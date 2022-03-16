Report: 49ers don’t tender DL Kentavius Street

The 49ers chose not to tender restricted free agent defensive lineman Kentavius Street according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Street is now an unrestricted free agent.

Tendering Street even at the lowest level would’ve given him a fully guaranteed one-year deal worth $2.4 million. It also would have allowed the 49ers to match any offer he received on the free agent market.

There’s still a chance Street returns, but now he can explore the open market without San Francisco having any say in where he winds up.

Street has been with the 49ers for the last four seasons and dealt with injuries that forced him to miss his rookie year and to play just three games the following season. He became a rotational player in 2020 and 2021 though when he saw between 30 and 40 percent of the snaps in 32 games played.

In 35 career games Street posted 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks which all came in 2021.

