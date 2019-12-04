Report: 49ers to designate Kentavius Street to return from injured reserve

The San Francisco 49ers will get defensive tackle Kentavius Street back on the practice field this week.

According to Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, Street will be designated to return from the injured reserve list after spending the first three months of the season sidelined with a knee injury.

Street had surgery on his knee right before the start of the regular season. The former 2018 fourth round pick has yet to play in a regular season game as knee injuries have been an ongoing hindrance. Street tore his ACL in the draft process and fell to the third day of the draft. Street spent all of last season on the non-football injury list. He returned to practice for three weeks late in the year but was not activated.

He played in two preseason games for San Francisco in August before needing the additional surgery on his knee.

Street can practice for up to three weeks before the 49ers will have to decide to add him to the active roster or leave him on injured reserve. The team does have a current opening on their active roster following the release of kicker Chase McLaughlin on Tuesday.