NFL rumors: 49ers trade Jonas Griffith to Broncos on cut-down day

Report: 49ers trade Griffith to Broncos on cut-down day

Linebacker Jonas Griffith earned a spot in the NFL this summer with his play for the 49ers during the exhibition season.

His employer, however, will not be the 49ers.

The 49ers completed a trade to send Griffith, a first-year player from Indiana State, to the Denver Broncos, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported early Tuesday morning.

NFL teams have until Tuesday, 1 p.m. PT, to trim their active rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players. The 49ers opened the day with 80 players, not including international player Alfredo Gutierrez, who is assured a 17th spot on the practice squad this season.

The 49ers sent Jonas and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for Denver’s sixth-round pick in 2022 and a seventh-round selection in 2023, reported Pelissero.

The 49ers now have five picks scheduled for the 2022 draft.

They dealt first- and third-round picks to the Miami Dolphins in order to move up to No. 3 in this year’s draft. They also sent their sixth-round pick to the Jets for defensive end Jordan Willis last season.

Griffith, whom the 49ers signed as an undrafted rookie in 2020, backed up Fred Warner at middle linebacker this summer. He spent some time on the 49ers' practice squad last season.

A four-year player at Indiana State, Griffith was named First-Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference, earned MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award as well as MVFC Academic Honor Roll.

