Report: 49ers could play final 3 home games at State Farm Stadium

The Arizona Cardinals have three home games remaining on their schedule for the 2020 NFL season. They might not be the only NFL games played at State Farm Stadium.

The San Francisco 49ers need a home, as Santa Clara County in California has issued a mandate that banned all contact sports and requires a 14-day quarantine if traveling from more than 150 miles away.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals’ home stadium, State Farm Stadium, is a possibility.

The Cardinals have apparently offered and are willing to accommodate to assist in completing this unprecedented season.

The Cardinals have home games remaining on their schedule in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams, Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Week 16 against the 49ers.

The two teams only overlap only one home game. The 49ers are scheduled to play a home game in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills next week. Their other two home games are Weeks 14 and 17. The Cardinals are on the road those games.

