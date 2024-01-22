Report: 49ers consider Deebo '50-50′ for NFC Championship vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Things continue to be up in the air regarding Deebo Samuel's status for this weekend's NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco considers it "50-50" as to whether the star wide receiver will be able to play Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday morning, citing a source.

49ers consider it “50-50” as to whether wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be able to play in Sunday night’s NFC championship game vs. the Lions due to the shoulder injury he suffered vs. the Packers, per source. pic.twitter.com/25N9aDXvxd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2024

Samuel exited San Francisco's divisional playoff round win against the Green Bay Packers early after originally being evaluated for a concussion before ultimately being ruled out with a shoulder injury. Before being sidelined in the first quarter, Samuel registered two receptions for 24 yards.

The 28-year-old told NBC Sports Bay Area he was "OK" after the 49ers' 24-21 win. Samuel previously injured the same shoulder in San Francisco's Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also shared an update Monday morning, reporting Samuel avoided serious injury.

"My understanding is there's no fracture in the shoulder of Deebo Samuel, which is good news," Rapoport said on "Good Morning Football." "It was actually the same shoulder as he injured last time. He did all the tests this time [and] they believe no fracture. As far as the actual status going forward, that still remains up in the air.

"The belief is this is not a major injury. Samuel got to work on rehab right after it happened, and has been telling people he thinks he will be OK."

While a lot of uncertainty remains regarding Samuel's status, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is expected to provide an update Monday during a conference call with reporters.

