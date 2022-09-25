Jimmy Garoppolo‘s surprise shoulder surgery derailed a trade that wouldn’t have been all that surprising.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that, at the Scouting Combine in February, the 49ers and Commanders had the “parameters” of a deal in place that would have sent Garoppolo from San Francisco to Washington. Per the report, the trade would have entailed multiple draft picks.

The report doesn’t address an equally important consideration. What would the Commanders have paid Garoppolo? Would they have accepted his existing contract without revisions? Or would they have wanted to re-do the deal and extend it?

Garoppolo was due to make more than $25 million in the final year of his existing contract. It’s hard to imagine that the Commanders would have traded for him without extending the term of his deal and/or driving down his 2022 cap number.

If the Commanders had wanted a new contract, Jimmy could have blocked a deal by declining. His way of doing so apparently was to have the surgery, since it kept him from having to “ruffle feathers.”

Here’s the real question. Would he have gotten the surgery if he was happy with the potential trade terms? Would he have passed a physical without the shoulder surgery? He passed an exit physical with the 49ers, and they were shopping him without knowing that he was planning to get the shoulder fixed.

Regardless, it’s not surprising that the trade talks happened. The Commanders made it clear that they called every team to see whether their quarterback was available, given that they didn’t get a chance to bid on Matthew Stafford a year earlier. Garoppolo was one of the few obvious trade candidates entering the 2022 offseason.

Report: 49ers, Commanders had “parameters” of Jimmy Garoppolo deal in place in February originally appeared on Pro Football Talk