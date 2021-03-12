Report: 49ers, CB Emmanuel Moseley agree to terms on 2-year contract

The San Francisco 49ers took a step toward solving their cornerback problem. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Friday reported the 49ers and free agent cornerback Emmanuel Moseley agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million.

He was due to hit restricted free agency, so Moseley and the 49ers came to terms on a deal with longer-term security and more money than he would’ve gotten had he played an a RFA tender.

Moseley joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Tennessee and has worked his way into a key starting role for San Francisco.

He’s started 17 games over the last two seasons and eventually took over as the starter for Ahkello Witherspoon during the divisional round of their 2019 Super Bowl run. Moseley in 29 total games has 98 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

Barring other major additions, Moseley figures to slide into one of the two starting outside cornerback spots, although he’s capable of playing inside as well.

The 49ers will have five cornerbacks under contract for next season once Moseley officially signs. He joins Ken Webster, Adonis Alexander, Mark Fields II and Tim Harris Jr.