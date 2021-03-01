Report: 49ers called Panthers about QB Teddy Bridgewater

The San Francisco 49ers are still doing due diligence on other quarterbacks despite general manager John Lynch’s recent vote of confidence in Jimmy Garoppolo retaining his starting job. The 49ers according to Joseph Person of the Athletic were among the teams who’ve contacted the Panthers about their quarterback.

Bridgewater last season led Carolina to a 4-11 record in 15 starts in his first full year as a starter since 2016. He completed 69.1 percent of his throws for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

With head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady entering their second season together and the Panthers holding onto the No. 8 overall pick going into the draft, it appears they’re going to look to upgrade from Bridgewater just one year after signing him to a three-year, $63 million contract including $33 million guaranteed.

Given his underwhelming performance, their high draft pick, and the potential availability of Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson, the Panthers could be aiming to receive some compensation for Bridgewater instead of outright releasing him.

Should he hit the trade market, the 49ers could be back on the phone with the Panthers once again.