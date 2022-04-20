Report: 49ers C Alex Mack still unsure about return

The 49ers may be on the hunt for a new starting center this offseason. Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday reported 36-year-old Alex Mack is still deciding whether he’s going to play with the 49ers this season.

Mack has played in 13 NFL seasons since the Browns selected him 21st overall in the 2009 draft. Last season was his first with San Francisco after they inked him to a three-year contract worth $14.85 million with $5.6 million guaranteed.

The last update we had on Mack prior to Branch’s report came from general manager John Lynch at the NFL owners meetings when he said Mack was working out and the team expected the center to return in 2022.

Now his return is up in the air and San Francisco may be on the hunt for another interior offensive lineman. The only other center on the roster is Jake Brendel, although Daniel Brunskill also has some experience at that spot. The 49ers don’t pick until No. 61 in this year’s draft.

