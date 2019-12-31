Report: 49ers bringing back Earl Mitchell

The 49ers are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to flesh out their defensive line for the postseason.

Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is signing defensive tackle Earl Mitchell to their 53-man roster. Mitchell played for the 49ers in 2017 and 2018.

Mitchell signed with the Seahawks in July, but failed to make the cut to 53 players in August. He announced his retirement in November, but it seems having a team interested in his services has led him to reconsider.

Mitchell appeared in 30 games for the Niners the last two years. He recorded 61 tackles and a sack.

The 49ers have lost D.J. Jones, Jullian Taylor, Ronald Blair and Damontre Moore to season-ending injuries on the defensive line this season.