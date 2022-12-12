Report: 49ers believe WR Deebo Samuel avoided major injury
It didn’t look good when the 49ers carted wide receiver Deebo Samuel off the field Sunday against the Buccaneers. He got his ankle caught under a Bucs defender and immediately reached for his knee. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that the 49ers believe Samuel avoided a major injury though.
San Francisco originally ruled Samuel as questionable with a knee injury, but later ruled him out with an ankle injury.
If Samuel avoided a significant injury it would be a huge win for the 49ers. He may still miss some time, especially since San Francisco has a short turnaround with a game in Seattle on Thursday night.
#49ers WR Deebo Samuel is believed to have avoided a major injury, per source. It's his ankle, not his knee. Still evaluating to learn more.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2022
Samuel finished Sunday’s game with four carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. He also had four catches for 43 yards.
Related
49ers capitalize on TB turnover with Christian McCaffrey TD run