Report: 49ers attended workout for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday held a workout for NFL teams and the 49ers were one of at least 12 teams in attendance per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

It’s not a huge surprise to see San Francisco kicking tires on the 30-year-old wide receiver. There’s been rumor and speculation about a possible union between Beckham and the 49ers since his days with the New York Giants, but the move never came to fruition despite the receiver changing teams twice.

Beckham flirted with returning late last season after tearing his ACL in the 2021 Super Bowl. He never wound up signing with a team though despite courtship from several clubs.

If Beckham’s market is robust it’s hard to see the 49ers making a major swing to bring him into a wide receiver room that already features Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey are also heavily involved in the passing game. It will be enticing to the 49ers to add a third WR like Beckham, but it may get relatively expensive to add a receiver who’s likely to be third on the depth chart.

More!

Brock Purdy undergoes successful surgery to repair UCL Colton McKivitz's 2-year contract could signal 49ers' plans at RT 2023 NFL draft: 49ers officially awarded 7 compensatory picks

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire