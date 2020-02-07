Assistant coach Chris Kiffin, who served the past two seasons as the 49ers' pass-rush specialist, is reportedly leaving the organization to become the Cleveland Browns' defensive line coach.

The 49ers will replace Kiffin's spot on the coaching staff with Aaron Whitecotton, who was the Buffalo Bills' assistant defensive line coach, reports Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio. Whitecotton will assist 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek,

Source tells @SiriusXMNFL that Chris Kiffin is leaving the @49ers to become new @browns d-line coach. Kiffin was SF's pass-rush specialist. Aaron Whitecotton, who was @BuffaloBills assistant d-line coach, is joining the @49ers staff per source — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) February 7, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[RELATED: What one thing Kyle Shanahan would have done differently in Super Bowl]

Whitecotton spent four seasons (2013 to '16) with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he worked on the same staff as 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Report: 49ers assistant Chris Kiffin leaves for Browns, Aaron Whitecotton replaces him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area