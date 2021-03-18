After the Cardinals declined to tender him as a restricted free agent, wide receiver Trent Sherfield is staying in the NFC West.

Per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Sherfield will sign a one-year deal with the 49ers.

After entering the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, Sherfield had spent his three seasons with Arizona. He’s played most of his snaps on special teams for the past two years, but he has caught 28 passes for 340 yards with a touchdown in his career.

In 2019, Sherfield played 43 percent of Arizona’s special teams snaps. That figure went up to 50 percent in 2020, while he was on the field for just seven percent of the Cardinals’ offensive reps.

Report: 49ers adding Trent Sherfield on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk