Report: 49ers to add former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn as assistant head coach

The 49ers are making a significant addition to their coaching staff with former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn set to join as an assistant head coach according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lynn, 53, spent last season in Detroit as their offensive coordinator, but prior to that we was the Los Angeles Chargers head coach from 2017 through the 2021 season. He went 33-32 while leading the Chargers to the playoffs once where they won their wild-card game and lost in the divisional playoffs.

Before getting into coaching Lynn was a running back for eight seasons with the Giants, Broncos and 49ers. He got his first coaching job as a special teams assistant with the Broncos from 2000-02. Then he was the running backs coach for the Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns, Jets and Bills. With the Jets he also became the assistant head coach, a position he also held with Buffalo. His first taste of head coaching came in 2016 with the Bills when he was the interim coach after Rex Ryan was let go. He was also their offensive coordinator.

It makes sense the 49ers would add Lynn to their coaching staff considering his experience and success designing run games. If San Francisco is going to lose offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, they’ll need a replacement to help bolster the offensive staff. McDaniel is one of the candidates for the Miami Dolphins head coach opening.