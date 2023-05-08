Report: 49ers to add another QB on tryout basis for rookie minicamp

The 49ers are set to bring in a pair of XFL quarterbacks for tryouts at their rookie minicamp. Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday reported Steven Montez will work out with the team during the two-day session. Matt Barrows of the Athletic on Monday then reported Clayton Thorson will also attend on a tryout basis.

Thorson first joined the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Eagles in 2018 out of Northwestern. He was first with Philadelphia’s practice squad before bouncing to Dallas and the New York Giants. In 2020 he was elevated from the practice squad for three games with New York.

In the XFL Thorson played for the Houston Gamblers. He started all seven games he played, completing 57.0 percent of his throws for 987 yards with 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also notched a rushing TD and averaged 4.7 yards per carry an 14 totes.

Bringing in Montez and Thorson for tryouts allow the 49ers to have a QB during the rookie minicamp since none of the four QBs on their offseason roster are eligible to participate.

