Report: 49ers trade Pro Bowl DL DeForest Buckner to Colts for 1st-round pick

The San Francisco 49ers are trading DeForest Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick, NFL Network reports.

Pro Bowl DL DeForest Buckner

The news arrives shortly after the 49ers announced a deal with defensive lineman Arik Armstead reportedly worth up to $85 million over five years.

It’s a significant move for the 49ers, whose league-best defensive line was the anchor of their run to the Super Bowl last season. The 49ers were consistently able to pressure opposing quarterbacks with a four-man rush while sporting the NFL’s second-ranked rush defense and third overall.

Buckner was a key force of that success as an anchor on the interior.