Report: 49ers to release WR Mohamed Sanu

Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is being released by the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Sanu, 31, played three games for the Niners, recording one catch for nine yards. In his nine seasons in the NFL, Sanu has caught 404 passes for 4,516 yards with 26 touchdowns. His best season came with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 when he caught 66 passes for 838 yards and four touchdowns.

Releasing Sanu is the inevitable result of San Francisco finally getting a little healthier. The Niners have been decimated by injuries since the first game of the season, and Sanu, signed on Sept. 18, was needed to plug one of the team’s many holes. But with Deebo Samuel back from injured reserve and Richie James expected back in Week 5, there just wasn’t any reason to keep Sanu around.

What’s next for Sanu?

Sanu wasn’t terribly impressive in his eight games with the New England Patriots last season, and head coach Bill Belichick cut him at the end of training camp this year. He got very little playing time with the 49ers despite how injured they were. But he’s a veteran who still has something to offer. Is there a team that could need him?

There definitely is. On the other side of the country, the Philadelphia Eagles seem to have a new major injury every week. Receivers no one had ever heard of caught passes from Carson Wentz against the 49ers on Sunday because so many of his targets are out. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffrey and Jalen Reagor are all dealing with injuries.

If the Eagles want to stop the bleeding until at least a few of their guys get back on the field, Sanu would be worth a look. Considering their bad luck so far, what’s the worst that could happen?

