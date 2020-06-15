Report: 49ers sign Kyle Shanahan to extension through 2025

Kyle Shanahan has a new deal after coaching the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl last season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Shanahan has agreed to an extension with the 49ers through 2025, replacing a contract that expired in 2022.

Terms of the deal were not reported, but it will make Shanahan one of the five highest-paid coaches in the NFL, according to the report. The contract is Shanahan’s second since he initially signed a six-year deal with San Francisco in 2017.

After stints with the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons as one of the NFL’s most coveted offensive coordinators, Shanahan has translated that success as a head coach with the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan agreed to add three more years on top of his contract with the 49ers. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

49ers broke through last season

After 6-10 and 4-12 seasons marked by quarterback struggles and injury, Shanahan’s 49ers emerged as a defensive juggernaut in 2019, riding a 13-3 record to a Super Bowl appearance, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With a significant portion of their young talent returning, the 49ers are expected to compete for a championship again in the upcoming season. MGM lists the 49ers as the third favorite to win the Super Bowl behind the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens and the favorites out of the NFC.

