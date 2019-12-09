Report: 49ers' Richard Sherman suffered Grade 2 hamstring strain vs. Saints

The San Francisco 49ers may be without one of their best defensive players for a little while.

Cornerback Richard Sherman underwent an MRI on Monday, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the test showed a Grade 2 hamstring strain for the three-time All-Pro. Via the National Institutes of Health, a Grade 2 strain is the mid grade of three when it comes to hamstring injuries, with a “clear loss of strength.” It is more severe than a Grade 1; a Grade 3 is a full rupture of the muscle.

It is unclear how much time Sherman could miss.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 31-year-old played in 63 of 72 defensive snaps on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Pro Football Focus has Sherman ranked as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this season; among players at the position with at least 100 snaps, Sherman ranks second to Washington’s Quinton Dunbar. PFF says Sherman has allowed 27 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown in coverage this season.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a hamstring injury against the Saints. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: