Report: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle to miss extended time with injuries

The chances of the San Francisco 49ers winning the NFC West again — or even making the playoffs at all — are getting dimmer by the day.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle will each miss significant time with injuries, according to multiple reports. Both Garoppolo and Kittle left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with injuries, and they will take quite awhile to heal.

Garoppolo, who is celebrating his 29th birthday on Monday, reportedly has a high ankle sprain that will sideline him “indefinitely.” He was probably hoping for a better birthday present than that.

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined indefinitely with his high ankle sprain, source tells ESPN. 49ers feel he needs time to rest an injury that has bothered him since Week 2. Nick Mullens took over for Garoppolo on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ujzkCunrLm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

Garoppolo has been dealing with this ankle injury since Week 2. It caused him to miss Weeks 3 and 4, and he had visible issues in Week 6 planting his injured foot. He’ll presumably be replaced by his backup Nick Mullens, who started when Garoppolo was out.

The forecast is a little less bleak for Kittle, who has a foot fracture that was revealed in testing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he’ll miss about eight weeks, which is almost the end of the regular season.

Sources: #49ers star TE George Kittle has a small fracture in his foot that was revealed while doing further testing and will miss extended time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

George Kittle is out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

49ers injuries piling up

The significant injuries don’t stop at Garoppolo and Kittle. They’re just the latest to go down. The Niners practically have an entire Pro Bowl roster out right now.

With guys like Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Raheem Mostert, Solomon Thomas and Jalen Hurd out, along with Garoppolo having ankle problems since Week 2, it’s a small miracle that the Niners have managed a .500 record. They may want to hold tight to that right now, since it may not get much better from here.

Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle will miss extended time with injuries. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) More

