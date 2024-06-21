Report – €40 million-rated defender’s signing gaining strength at Barcelona

On Thursday, reports emerged in Spain claiming that new FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has requested the signing of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a priority for the summer.

The German tactician is known to play with aggressive, attack-minded full-backs and Frimpong would fit into that mould.

Furthermore, it was also suggested that Flick sees the Dutch international as a possible backup in the right-wing position for Lamine Yamal due to his impressive attacking attributes.

Jeremie Frimpong option gaining strength

Building on that, Jijantes FC now reports that the option of signing Jeremie Frimpong is indeed gaining strength within Barcelona.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a spectacular last season with Bayer Leverkusen, as he played an integral part in Xabi Alonso’s team winning the domestic double and going as far as the finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Hansi Flick wants Jeremie Frimpong at Barça. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Frimpong ended the campaign with a tally of 14 goals and 12 assists from 47 matches in all competitions, standing out for his contributions in attack.

It now appears that a move for Frimpong is slowly but surely gaining momentum within Barça, with Flick keen on his acquisition.

Can Barcelona afford Frimpong?

Frimpong has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen that runs until the summer of 2028. However, the right-back’s contract is suggested to have a release clause worth €40 million.

There is optimism at Barcelona that they will return to the 1:1 rule this summer, meaning they can use every euro they earn from player sales/wages saved to sign new stars.

Once the salary limit situation is also clarified by La Liga, Barça can think of some major moves, although they would still have to make a few sales in order to bring their intended targets like Frimpong.