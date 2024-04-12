Report: 4 from Texas A&M to enter the women's basketball transfer portal

The transfer portal giveth and taketh away. After pulling in a terrific transfer class last offseason, that helped Texas A&M back to the NCAA tournament where they fell just short of a comeback to advance to the next round. This time head basketball coach Joni Taylor will hit the portal with the need to replace one of her top scoring threats.

It's been reported that Janiah Barker will be entering the transfer portal with a " do not contact" tag. That means schools can only communicate with the player if the player initiates contact first. Barker averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds during her career at Texas A&M. Also joining Barker in the portal are Kay Kay Green, Maliyah Johnson, and Tineya Hylton.

https://twitter.com/KayNaegeli/status/1778055001979420761

We never want to see athlete leave in the portal, but we wish these ladies the best wherever they end up next.

