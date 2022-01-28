Report: 4-star RB praises Gators after visiting Florida

The Florida Gators hosted four-star running back Trevonte’ Citizen for a mid-week visit on Thursday, and the Lousiana recruit left town overjoyed with his experience, according to On3’s Jeremy Johnson.

Gators coach Billy Napier has been hot on Citizen’s trail since taking over the program, and the Lousiana back can’t help but be impressed by the impact he’s made at Florida in such a short amount of time.

“I’ve seen the effect he has on a team,” Citizen said to On3. “I’ve seen how the coaching staff communicates with the players. I can feel them having fun out there, even though they’re working hard.”

Citizen said that he appreciated the tenacity with which Napier came after him after landing the Florida job because it showed him how much of a priority he is for the Gators. Florida has already earned the commitment of another four-star Lousiana back, Trevor Etienne, but it hasn’t made Citizen feel any less wanted. Landing both would give the Gators a strong foundation to build around on offense in the future.

Miami will get the last word with Citizen this weekend on an official visit, and he’s far from having his mind made up with five days left in the decision process. Auburn running backs coach Carnell Williams has the Tigers in the hunt, and home state LSU is also in the mix.

After he returns from the Miami trip, Citizen will sit down and figure out his decision for good. He says his mind is somewhat made up, but there still appears to be some wiggle room for changes before national signing day.

