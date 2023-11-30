Report: 4-star RB Anthony Carrie to take official visit to Michigan State football

Michigan State landed a gem in the 2024 class this past June when they secured the commitment of Tampa (FL), Carrollwood Day running back Anthony ‘Scoota’ Carrie.

Carrie was committed to the Spartans for almost five months, before reopening the process due to the ongoing changes with Michigan State’s coaching staff.

Now, with the new coaching staff in place, the staff is making Carrie a priority to return to the 2024 recruiting class.

According to a report by On3’s Chad Simmons, Carrie will be returning to East Lansing for an official visit on December 15th. It was also noted that he is visiting Georgia Tech on December 8th and the ongoing presence of NC State in the race.

Former Michigan State commit Anthony Carrie has locked in a second OV to East Lansing after conversing with the new staff. More on the 4-star RB: https://t.co/O0LYA6MQEW (On3+) pic.twitter.com/6kXxBWFumi — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) November 30, 2023

Carrie is ranked as a 4-star prospect and ranks as the No. 293 overall player and the No. 19 RB in the nation according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Of note, MSU received a crystal ball to snag Carrie for a second time.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire