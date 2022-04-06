Report: 4-star OT high on Gators following midweek visit to the Swamp

The Florida Gators hosted four-star offensive tackle Tyree Adams on Tuesday and the Lousiana recruit came away with a different view of UF after touring the facilities and meeting the staff, according to 247Sports.

“It really opened my eyes,” Adams said. “I really liked it. It makes me feel wanted. It made me feel like I could come in and start as a true freshman if I work hard and that I’d have an opportunity to do my thing.”

Florida offered Adams just a week ago on March 29 and it didn’t take long for the Gators to become one of the top teams on his list. LSU tends to do well with in-state recruits and is the early favorite to land Adams, but Billy Napier has plenty of Lousiana connections on his staff.

Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, the one who offered Adams his scholarship, actually coached a few of Adams’ high school coaches. Even the staff that didn’t know him all that well made Adams feel wanted. Offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton had high praise for him.

Texas A&M will host Adams over the weekend and then his schedule quiets down a bit. He holds offers from 22 schools and will need to cut that list down by the summer so he can make official visits in June and July. Adams is hopeful to be committed by August.

Story continues

The 247Sports composite ranks Adams as a three-star recruit and the No. 523 overall prospect in the class of 2023, but the On3 Consensus holds a more favorable view of him at No. 340 overall and No. 23 at his position.

Related

Big-time 4-star wide receiver sets Florida visit date for spring game Gators get this 4-star CB scheduled for Orange and Blue Game visit This top-100 DL will be in attendance for Florida's Orange and Blue Game 5-star offensive tackle plans official visits this summer 4-star offensive lineman 'amazed' by Napier's offer during visit

List

Gators gaining ground with these five top 2023 in-state prospects

High School Football - Recruiting

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.