Report: 4-star OT Avery Gach to visit MSU for season-opener vs. Central Michigan

One of the top in-state Michigan prospects will be reportedly visiting Michigan State for their season opener this week.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports is reporting that four-star offensive tackle Avery Gach of Franklin, Mich. will be at the Spartans’ matchup against Central Michigan on Friday night. Gach will also be visiting rival Michigan on Saturday for their season-opener against East Carolina.

Gach ranks as the No. 12 offensive tackle and No. 124 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 2 player from the state of Michigan.

Gach holds offers from nearly 30 schools, including both Michigan and Michigan State. Some other notable programs that have extended him an offer are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, USC and Wisconsin.

Click on the tweet below to read more from Trieu on Gach’s upcoming visits to Michigan and Michigan State:

In-state four-star Avery Gach will be at both Michigan and Michigan State's openers next weekend. (VIP) https://t.co/dgy6otuw3m pic.twitter.com/uboLQh3tZR — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) August 25, 2023

