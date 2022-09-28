Report: 4-star Oregon RB Dante Dowdell to take unofficial visit to Ole Miss

Does it mean something, or does it mean nothing at all?

That’s a question that a lot of Oregon Duck fans are likely asking themselves this week after news has gotten out that 4-star running back Dante Dowdell will be taking an unofficial visit to the Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels this coming weekend.

Dowdell, a verbal commit in Oregon’s 2023 class, is ranked as the No. 19 RB in the nation, and the No. 4 player in the state of Mississippi.

It came out earlier this week that Dowdell is heading to Ole Miss for their game against No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday. There are conflicting reports as to the nature of the visit. Some outlets say that Dowdell is going alongside a few of his friends and teammates who are considering the school. Others say that Dowdell is still seriously considering Ole Miss, and that they have not let up on his recruitment since his verbal commitment to the Ducks.

Trouble for Oregon? Potentially…

We will keep a close eye on how things go down south this weekend and wait to hear back. It appears, at this time, that Dowdell’s verbal commitment to the Ducks may not be as solid as a lot of fans would hope.

Film

Dante Dowdell’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 MS RB Rivals 4 5.9 MS RB ESPN 4 82 MS RB On3 Recruiting 4 91 MS RB 247 Composite 4 0.9190 MS RB

Vitals

Hometown Picayune, Mississippi Projected Position Running Back Height 6-foot-1 Weight 210 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on April 4, 2022

Visited Oregon on April 2, 2022

Announced Verbal Commitment to Oregon on May 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire