Report: 4-star Oregon RB Dante Dowdell to take unofficial visit to Ole Miss
Does it mean something, or does it mean nothing at all?
That’s a question that a lot of Oregon Duck fans are likely asking themselves this week after news has gotten out that 4-star running back Dante Dowdell will be taking an unofficial visit to the Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels this coming weekend.
Dowdell, a verbal commit in Oregon’s 2023 class, is ranked as the No. 19 RB in the nation, and the No. 4 player in the state of Mississippi.
It came out earlier this week that Dowdell is heading to Ole Miss for their game against No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday. There are conflicting reports as to the nature of the visit. Some outlets say that Dowdell is going alongside a few of his friends and teammates who are considering the school. Others say that Dowdell is still seriously considering Ole Miss, and that they have not let up on his recruitment since his verbal commitment to the Ducks.
Trouble for Oregon? Potentially…
We will keep a close eye on how things go down south this weekend and wait to hear back. It appears, at this time, that Dowdell’s verbal commitment to the Ducks may not be as solid as a lot of fans would hope.
Film
Dante Dowdell’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
88
MS
RB
Rivals
4
5.9
MS
RB
ESPN
4
82
MS
RB
On3 Recruiting
4
91
MS
RB
247 Composite
4
0.9190
MS
RB
Vitals
Hometown
Picayune, Mississippi
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
210 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on April 4, 2022
Visited Oregon on April 2, 2022
Announced Verbal Commitment to Oregon on May 13, 2022
