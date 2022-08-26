Report: 4-star legacy recruit in class of 2024 set to visit Florida in fall

One of the many blue-chip recruits that will visit the University of Florida this season is four-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing, one of the top recruits in the class of 2024.

The Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona) product is also the son of former Florida tight end George Rushing, who played for the Gators in the early 90s. Picking up an offer from the school his father played for meant a lot to him, but it was meeting with Billy Napier that highlighted the trip, according to Gators Online.

“Spending time with coach Napier was great,” Rushing said to GO in April. “He is an honest, straightforward coach that is going to tell you the truth. He was very real. We talked about the opportunities at Florida, the team, and things like that. I liked my time with him.”

The elder Rushing confirmed that he and his son would visit again in the fall for a game, but the specifics haven’t been worked out yet. He also has offers from Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and USC as well, so his schedule should be pretty full as recruiting teams focus more on the class of 2024.

Rushing’s brother, Cruz, joined Florida’s team as a walk-on over the summer, so the family ties run deep here. That should keep the Gators in the race until the end, and this is a high-priority target.

The On3 consensus ranks Rushing as the No. 2 edge defender in the country and the No. 22 player in the class of 2024 overall. The site’s individual rankings are even higher on him, ranking Rushing seventh overall.

Related

This top 2024 safety recruit set his visit date for Florida's season opener Gators to get this blue-chip FSU commit on campus for season opener Gators hosting 2024 4-star LB for fourth visit, picks up crystal ball Florida picks up a pair of crystal ball predictions from 247Sports Top 2024 cornerback prospect to attend Florida's season opener

List

2022 Florida Football Season Preview: Wide Receivers

List

2022 Florida Football Season Preview: Tight Ends

Story continues

List

Florida football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire