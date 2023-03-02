REPORT: 4-star DL Xadavien Sims locks in visit to Michigan State football

According to Jason Killop of On3 Recruiting, Michigan State football is in line to get a third total visit from 2024 4-star defensive lineman Xadavien Sims to East Lansing to meet with the Spartans on March 14.

Sims, a 6’3″, 275-pound defensive lineman out of Durant, Oklahoma, is the No. 65 ranked player in the country by 247Sports‘ composite rankings and their No. 9 ranked defensive lineman in the 2024 class.

If Sims ends up in the green and white, this would be yet another major recruiting win in the trenches since Mel Tucker brought in pass rush guru Brandon Jordan.

Michigan State will welcome back four-star DL Xadavien Sims (@XadavienS) on March 14th he tells me. It will be the third trip to East Lansing for Sims who camped last summer and returned in the fall.

More: https://t.co/TS7W3MuBW5 (On3+) @seancooper_C4 pic.twitter.com/dIiqxXxpxS — Jason Killop (@KillopOn3) March 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire