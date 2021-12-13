Report: 4-star CB Jalil Tucker is ‘solid’ on commitment to Oregon

Tucker tells me his commitment to Oregon is “solid” but he still isn’t signing during the early signing period. https://t.co/iDqVxw9x7u — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) December 12, 2021

It appears that the hiring of head coach Dan Lanning is already having an effect for the Oregon Ducks.

On Sunday afternoon, it was reported by The Oregonian’s Andrew Nemec that 4-star defensive back Jalil Tucker is “solid” in his commitment to the Ducks. Despite this, he still doesn’t plan to sign in the early signing period, which takes place later this week.

Tucker is a player that many Oregon fans thought would reopen his recruitment his past week after former head coach Mario Cristobal left town for the Miami Hurricanes. Tucker was targeted heavily by the USC Trojans, as was high school teammate and fellow Oregon commit Jahlil Florence, over the past week.

As one of the top recruiters in the nation, there is a belief and hope that Lanning will be able to stabilize the recruiting class for Oregon ahead of the early signing day on Wednesday. We will see if that happens.

List