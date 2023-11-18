Report: 4 candidates have moved on in Michigan State football’s coaching search

Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller is getting into the nitty gritty of Michigan State’s coaching search, with interviews commencing and a decision likely coming in the next two weeks.

As the process goes, Haller is doing initial, first round interviews right now and they best of that bunch will move on to in-person second round interviews.

Michigan State’s Rivals website, Spartans Illustrated, is now reporting four candidates that have moved on in the interview process:

Of note, there could be additional candidates that are not on this list that could move on:

Mike Elko (Duke HC)

The far and away fan favorite is Duke head coach Mike Elko, who is also a presumably a favorite to MSU’s administration.

Jedd Fisch (Arizona HC)

Jedd Fisch is a name that has busted onto the scenes in recent weeks, with Arizona rolling in his third season with the school. Fisch has a plethora of experience at the NCAA and NFL levels.

Jason Candle (Toledo HC)

Toledo head coach Jason Candle is a true Midwesterner that has Toledo rolling. The Rockets are 10-1 this season, coming off of a MAC championship a year ago. Candle is the type of candidate Haller has hired in other sports at MSU and is a dark horse for the job.

Jonathan Smith (Oregon State HC)

Jonathan Smith is a name that has gained a lot of steam in the process and was one of the hottest names floating around the process just a week ago. Smith is a solid coach who has won a lot in Corvallis, a tough place to win.

Stay tuned with Spartans Wire as more candidates are uncovered and as the interview progresses over the final stages.

