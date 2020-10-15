Report: 3 teams vying to sign Le’Veon Bell

The New York Jets are done with Le’Veon Bell but they might not be finished seeing the turbulent RB.

According to ESPN, three teams are vying for Bell: the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Oh, and guess what three teams are up next on the schedule for Gang Green? And two of the three are in the AFC East.

Jets next three games: Dolphins, Bills and Chiefs. Hmm. https://t.co/mbMsOs6wGA — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 15, 2020





It probably is too late in the week for Bell to face his former teammates Sunday in Miami. So, for the sake of a great storyline, let’s hope it is either the Chiefs or Bills.