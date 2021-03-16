Report: 3 teams showing interest in N’Keal Harry after Bill Belichick’s spending spree

It seems Bill Belichick’s spending spree has led NFL teams to continue to show interest in receiver N’Keal Harry. At least three teams are in the mix to trade for Harry, the 2019 32nd overall pick, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

During the early hours of the tampering window, New England agreed to terms on contracts with tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry and receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. They will join pass-receivers Jakobi Meyers, Julian Edelman, Gunner Olszewski and Marqise Lee. Suddenly, the group looks deep — and Harry might be the odd man out.

He has disappointed since joining New England. In 2020, he had 33 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

