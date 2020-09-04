Report: 3 teams have inquired about RB Adrian Peterson after release from Washington

Three teams have already inquired about RB Adrian Peterson since the Washington Football Team released him this morning, per source. Peterson is 35, but fully intends to keep playing. Once the dust settles on cuts, the NFL’s No. 5 all-time rusher could have options. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 4, 2020





With Adrian Peterson now open to join other teams after his release in Washington on Friday morning, reports are coming out that there are three teams who have inquired about picking him up for the 2020 season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

We posited earlier on Friday that there were a number of teams who might be interested in bringing in Peterson, who is a veteran back that still has a lot to give to the game, it seems. Before the surprise release for Washington, AP was expected to be the starting RB for the 2020 season, leading a backfield of Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Bryce Love, and Peyton Barber. Washington’s decision to go with the young players reportedly didn’t have anything to do with Peterson’s skill level, but rather a desire to see what they have with the younger generation.

We will keep things posted as more news about a potential landing spot for AP comes to light.