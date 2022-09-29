Report: 3 questionable Dolphins starters expected to play vs. Bengals
Heading into their Thursday night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Miami Dolphins listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle).
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) and left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) are expected to play in the Week 4 contest.
This is great news for Mike McDaniel’s team, as they would’ve needed to play a perfect game with backups like Teddy Bridgewater, River Cracraft and Robert Jones if they wanted to continue their undefeated streak into a mini bye week.
Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), safety Brandon Jones (chest), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe) remain questionable. Their game statuses will be released 90 minutes before kickoff.