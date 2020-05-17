As discussed on Friday's Blackhawks Talk Podcast, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun previously reported, the NHL's potential 24-team format was getting some pushback.

That seems to have changed as of Sunday. According to LeBrun, The NHL-NHLPA Return to Play committee spoke this weekend on the topic and is expected to keep discussions going over the next couple of days.

Sources told LeBrun the opposition is warming up to the idea of a 24-team format to bring back big league hockey. The NHL paused on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm told the proposed 24-team format doesn't go straight to the playoffs but involves games in some form before-hand," LeBrun wrote. "That would be something the players would have pushed for. Again, let me stress that both sides on the committee as of Sunday morning still had work to do on the format so it may yet change again."

If and when the Return to Play committee agrees on a format, the NHLPA's executive board - which includes 31 player representatives - are required to vote on it for approval.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Blackhawks easily on your device.

Report: 24-team format picking up steam for potential NHL return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago