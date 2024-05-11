Report: 2025 5-star WR out of Sachse (TX) will visit Texas A&M in early June

This summer, a growing list of highly talented 2025 prospects will descend on College Station. As of Saturday afternoon, On3's Steve Wiltfong confirmed that 2025 five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett will return to Texas A&M on Friday, June 7.

Lockett is no stranger to Texas A&M, having recently visited during the Aggies' Maroon & White spring game late last month. He briefly reflected on his visit with a short but revealing quote that should excite every Aggie fan.

“The culture change at A&M is eye-catching."

For those unaware, Lockett has family connections to the program, and his strong relationship with Elko and his staff, especially new offensive coordinator Collin Klein, will continue to grow in the coming months.

According to 247Sports, Lockett is currently positioned as the 11th-ranked player in the class, the 2nd-ranked wide receiver, and the 3rd-ranked player in Texas. The Sachse (TX) native is coming off his highly productive 2023 junior campaign, in which he recorded 59 receptions, 1,299 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

https://twitter.com/on3recruits/status/1789325382744715701?s=61&t=0aF2uJGVf1wjstBlwMw9eQ

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Report: 2025 5-star WR out of Sachse (TX) will visit Texas A&M in early June