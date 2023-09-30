Report: 2025 4-Star WR and Oregon commit Adrian Wilson plans to visit Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s 2025 recruiting class is still in its early stages, with just one commit so far, and while head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff are focused on the 2023 season and the still-forming 2024 recruiting cycle, it’s time to start focusing on the future.

On Friday night, as nearly every high school program in the country continued their respective seasons, Rivals recruiting insider Landyn Rosow spoke to 2025 four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson, currently a star for Weiss High School in Pflugerville (TX). After last night’s game vs. Temple HS, Wilson, who has been committed to Oregon since July 29 after flipping from TCU, told Rosow that he plans to visit College Station soon.

2025 four-star A&M target Adrian Wilson (Weiss) tells me he will be getting out to A&M soon. pic.twitter.com/ei2VMbkgNw — Landyn Rosow (@RivalsLandyn) September 30, 2023

According to Rivals, Wilson is currently positioned as the 56th-ranked player in the 2024 cycle, the 9th-ranked player in Texas, and the 11th-ranked wide receiver in the country. Standing at 6-2 and nearly 180 pounds, Wilson’s athletic profile is built on versatility and finesse route running paired with the speed and acceleration needed to excel at the next level.

While the Oregon Ducks continue to impress on the field this season, Texas A&M’s attempt to flip the script in 2023 will likely affect WIlson’s decision-making process going into next summer.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire