Report: 2025 4-Star QB out of Corona (CA) visited Texas A&M this weekend

Texas A&M’s 2025 recruiting class has the potential to grow exponentially over the next couple of months, as head coach Mike Elko and his staff hosted a bevy of 2025 and 2026 prospects during the third junior day weekend, which also happened to include the Aggies remaining 2024 commit, 5-star athlete Terry Bussey.

On Saturday, it was reported that a surprise visitor made the list, as 247Sports reported that 2025 4-star quarterback Husan Longstreet is in College Station this weekend attending said junior day.

After receiving an offer from Texas A&M late last month, Longstreet has been in contact with Elko ever since. At the same time, new Aggies offensive coordinator Collin Klein is undoubtedly an intriguing pitch. Standing at 6-1 and 185 pounds, Longstreet possesses one of the strongest arms in the 2025 cycle, coupled with a quick release and improving accuracy.

During his 2023 junior season, Longstreet completed 199/298 for 3,013 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, with 645 rushing yards and seven scores.

4⭐️ QB Husan Longstreet was among those at Texas A&M's junior day today. Longstreet is the Class of 2025's No. 5 QB and No. 1 player in California 🏈 PROFILE: https://t.co/86U853yBPq STORY: https://t.co/SpV0o0SXMy pic.twitter.com/mfTpTmsHHu — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 4, 2024

According to 247Sports, Longstreet is currently positioned as the 55th-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class, the 5th-ranked quarterback, and the No. 1-ranked player in California.

