Advertisement

Report: 2024 NFL schedule release date revealed

luke easterling
·8 min read

It looks like we finally know when the 2024 NFL schedule will be released.

This year’s full slate of regular-season games will be unveiled on Wednesday, May 15th, per multiple reports.

Original projections suggested this year’s schedule could come out this Thursday, but it looks like NFL teams and fans alike will have to wait one more week to find out when and where they’ll be playing their 17 games this year.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

QB Kyle Trask

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

QB John Wolford

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Bucky Irving

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Chase Edmonds

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Sean Tucker

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Jalen McMillan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Deven Thompkins

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Rakim Jarrett

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

TE Payne Durham

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

TE Ko Kieft

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

TE Devin Culp

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 04: Devin Culp #83 of the Washington Huskies looks on before the…

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 04: Devin Culp #83 of the Washington Huskies looks on before the game against the Montana Grizzlies at Husky Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

more

Share this

image

gallery

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OL Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OL Robert Hainsey

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OL Ben Bredeson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OT Brandon Walton

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OT Justin Skule

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Elijah Klein

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Chris Braswell

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Randy Gregory

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Anthony Nelson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Will Gholston

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Greg Gaines

Nov 5, 2023Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes as…

Nov 5, 2023Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes as he is pressured from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB SirVocea Dennis

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share this

image

gallery

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

LB J.J. Russell

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Christian Izien

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB Bryce Hall

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Tavierre Thomas

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DB Josh Hayes

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire