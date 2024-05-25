Report: Some 2024 NBA draft models rank Reed Sheppard as top prospect

With elite shooting and scoring efficiency, freshman Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard is something of an analytics darling.

And that could make him a prime target for NBA teams who consider analytics heavily, such as the Houston Rockets — who will pick at No. 3 overall in the June 26 first round of the 2024 draft.

Per Jonathan Givony, draft insider for ESPN:

Several teams have said that Sheppard’s statistical profile — with his incredible scoring efficiency (56% FG, 52% 3-point shooting%, 83% free throws) combined with his excellent steal, block and passing metrics — have him ranked as the No. 1 prospect in their draft models, something that surely has caught the attention of analytically inclined front offices, such as the Houston Rockets.

Perhaps with that in mind, Givony’s latest mock draft projects Sheppard to go to Houston with the third overall selection.

Givony currently projects French forwards Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher to be selected by Atlanta (No. 1) and Washington (No. 2), which would make them off the board at the time of Houston’s pick. However, he notes that Connecticut center Donovan Clingan could be in consideration by the Hawks, as well. Stay tuned!

Several teams have Reed Sheppard ranked No. 1 in their draft models due to his elite analytical profile and scoring efficiency, per @DraftExpress (https://t.co/Wmn58Qwaum). Sheppard shot an incredible 52.1% on threes, and his stock is now firmly in the top-five selections. pic.twitter.com/bQDwrC9UTU — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire